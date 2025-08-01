Liverpool has no plans to sign Isak in this summer transfer window

Alexander Isak wants to leave Newcastle and make the move to Liverpool. However, the Merseyside club is not ready to make that happen.

Details: According to insider Ben Jacobs, Liverpool will not make an offer to Newcastle for the Swedish striker this summer. While they aren't ruling out the possibility entirely, they're waiting for the Magpies to take the initiative — especially after Newcastle rejected a €110 million bid, even though agreeing personal terms with Isak would not be an issue.

Earlier reports indicated that Newcastle have been pushing for Isak to sign a new, improved contract that would include a mandatory sale clause for next season. But Alexander himself is firmly against this idea and has staged a real boycott against the club.

Alexander Isak joined Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022 for €70 million and has since played 109 matches, scoring 62 goals and providing 11 assists.

Reminder: Alexander Isak has already given his verbal agreement to join Liverpool. The Swedish forward has agreed personal terms with the Merseyside club.