Alexander Isak is not preparing for the new season with Newcastle and is eager to move to Liverpool. It looks like this transfer could become a reality very soon.

Details: According to insider Florian Plettenberg, Alexander Isak has already given a verbal agreement to join Liverpool. The Swedish striker has agreed on personal terms with the Merseyside club.

He is determined to make the move during this summer window, and the clubs are now negotiating the transfer fee.

As for Newcastle, the club is considering Benjamin Šeško as a replacement for Isak. However, Manchester United are also in the race for the Slovenian forward.

Reminder: Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia offered Isak around £600,000 per week—a salary that would have put him among the highest-paid footballers in the world. However, the striker was not swayed by the money.