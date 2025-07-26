Dreaming of Liverpool. Isak turns down lucrative Saudi Arabian offer

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is edging ever closer to a departure from the club. According to The Guardian, the Swede refused to travel with the squad for pre-season training, and soon after received a hugely lucrative offer from Saudi side Al Hilal.

The club from Saudi Arabia was prepared to pay Isak around £600,000 per week—a salary that would place him among the highest-paid footballers in the world. However, the striker was not swayed by the money.

The 25-year-old Isak is not yet ready to give up on his ambitions in European football. According to the source, he dreams of playing for Liverpool. The problem is that Newcastle's management values the player at a minimum of £120 million—a sum that might prove too steep even for the Merseyside giants.