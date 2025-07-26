"I hope he stays," – Eddie Howe comments on Alexander Isak transfer

Eddie Howe shared his thoughts with Sky Sports regarding the potential transfer of Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.





Details: The Newcastle head coach gave a brief interview to Sky Sports, assessing the likelihood of Swedish striker Alexander Isak moving to another club. He said the following:

Isak is currently at Newcastle, recovering from injury. I hope he'll be back soon and playing in the black-and-white shirt—we all want that.

Of course, there are things happening behind the scenes. The conversations between me and Alex, and between Alex and the club, will remain private.

He's hugely popular in the dressing room; everyone wants his story with Newcastle to continue. There haven't been any talks about a new contract yet, but potentially, those could start later.

I hope he stays. This is football—you never know what the future holds.