Aitana Bonmatí believes Pedri is being overlooked after the Ballon d’Or

Football news Today, 07:02
Aitana Bonmatí won the Ballon d’Or for the third consecutive time, and after the ceremony, she was asked about the men’s award winner. Her response raised eyebrows.

Details: According to the Spanish star, Dembélé is an outstanding player, as are Rafinha and Lamine Yamal. Yet, Pedri is being undervalued.

Quote: “The Ballon d’Or went to Dembélé, and he is an excellent player. There was also Rafinha and Lamine, who are also fantastic players. But we need to talk more about Pedri,” said Aitana Bonmatí.

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal showcased real class after the announcement of the Ballon d’Or winner. The Spaniard was filmed congratulating his rival, Ousmane Dembélé, on his victory.

Reminder: PSG were named Club of the Year last season, and their head coach Luis Enrique received the award for Best Coach of the Year.

