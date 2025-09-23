RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Video With dignity. Lamine Yamal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on his Ballon d'Or win

With dignity. Lamine Yamal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on his Ballon d'Or win

Accepting defeat with grace
Video Today, 06:20
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal at the Ballon d'Or ceremony Photo: https://www.facebook.com/barcasfansclub / Author unknown

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal showed true class after the announcement of the Ballon d'Or winner. The Spaniard was caught on video congratulating his rival, Ousmane Dembélé, on his victory.

In the footage, you can see Lamine approaching the Frenchman, who is holding the Ballon d'Or trophy, offering a handshake and a warm embrace. It's a perfect example of how to accept a painful loss with dignity!

It's worth noting that at just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal came incredibly close to capturing football's most prestigious individual honor. Finishing second in the voting is a remarkable achievement in itself for the young Spaniard.

Yamal didn't leave the ceremony empty-handed either — he was awarded the Best Young Player of the Year trophy, for the second year in a row.

For the record, PSG was rightfully named Club of the Year for the past season, while their head coach, Luis Enrique, picked up the award for Best Coach of the Year.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Related Team News
Joan Laporta, Lamine Yamal and a guest attend the 69th Ballon D'Or Football news Today, 07:16 "Those were the tastiest burgers" - Joan Laporta shares the story of traveling to the Ballon d'Or ceremony with Yamal and Cubarsí
Aitana Bonmatí believes Pedri is being overlooked after the Ballon d’Or Football news Today, 07:02 Aitana Bonmatí believes Pedri is being overlooked after the Ballon d’Or
Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in the French national team Lifestyle Today, 05:51 "Brother, you deserved it": Mbappé reacts to Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d'Or
Erling Haaland of Mancheater City celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal Football news Today, 05:40 Barcelona learns the price tag for Haaland. But that's not the only problem...
Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 05:08 “Deserved”: Arturo Vidal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or
Fans of Paris Saint-Germain show their support by waving flags prior Football news Today, 04:28 A grand celebration! Paris lights up as Ousmane Dembélé claims the Ballon d'Or
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores