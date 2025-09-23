With dignity. Lamine Yamal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on his Ballon d'Or win

Accepting defeat with grace

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal showed true class after the announcement of the Ballon d'Or winner. The Spaniard was caught on video congratulating his rival, Ousmane Dembélé, on his victory.

In the footage, you can see Lamine approaching the Frenchman, who is holding the Ballon d'Or trophy, offering a handshake and a warm embrace. It's a perfect example of how to accept a painful loss with dignity!

Lamine Yamal congratulates Dembélé. Respect 🤝❤️ pic.twitter.com/OXd7IPCVdW — 433 (@433) September 22, 2025

It's worth noting that at just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal came incredibly close to capturing football's most prestigious individual honor. Finishing second in the voting is a remarkable achievement in itself for the young Spaniard.

Yamal didn't leave the ceremony empty-handed either — he was awarded the Best Young Player of the Year trophy, for the second year in a row.

Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé. ✨ pic.twitter.com/WFINpR1pwj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 22, 2025

For the record, PSG was rightfully named Club of the Year for the past season, while their head coach, Luis Enrique, picked up the award for Best Coach of the Year.