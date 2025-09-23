"Brother, you deserved it": Mbappé reacts to Ousmane Dembélé winning the Ballon d'Or

Delighted for his friend

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé was genuinely thrilled for his friend and France national teammate Ousmane Dembélé, who was awarded the Ballon d'Or as the world’s best player for 2025 yesterday. Mbappé shared a heartfelt post on his Instagram page to mark the occasion.

Kylian reposted a PSG publication congratulating Ousmane Dembélé and added his own caption: “Ousmane Dembélé. This is pure emotion, my brother! You deserved it x1000 ❤️❤️❤️ @o.dembele7”.

Let’s not forget, Mbappé and Dembélé play side by side for the French national team, with whom they clinched the 2018 World Cup. They also shared the pitch at PSG before Kylian’s move to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe x Ousmane Dembele. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b1OXmwtHnC — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 21, 2024

It’s worth noting that Mbappé has been considered one of the main favorites for the Ballon d'Or in recent years. In contrast, Dembélé hadn’t been seen as a serious contender for this award for quite some time.

For the record, this season Kylian Mbappé finished only 7th in the Ballon d'Or voting.