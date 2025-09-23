RU RU ES ES FR FR
“Deserved”: Arturo Vidal congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or

Happy for his former Barcelona teammate
Lifestyle Today, 05:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembele in Barcelona Photo: https://www.instagram.com/aschileoficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal has commented on Ousmane Dembélé's Ballon d'Or triumph at yesterday's ceremony. The Chilean midfielder shared his congratulations on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted a photo with Ousmane and captioned it: “Congratulations, brother @o.dembele7 🙏🏼❤️ Deserved, crack 🙏🏼 keep reaching for more.”

It's worth noting that Arturo Vidal and Ousmane Dembélé played together at Barcelona for a period. During their time with the Catalan giants, they clinched the 2018/19 La Liga title.

As a reminder, the prestigious Ballon d'Or 2025 award ceremony took place last night in Paris. As expected, PSG's Ousmane Dembélé claimed the top honor, having secured nearly every major team trophy last season with the exception of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Additionally, Arturo Vidal has never won the Ballon d'Or and has only made the shortlist once — finishing 17th in the 2015 edition.

