Outrage. Neymar disagrees with Raphinha's 5th place in Ballon d'Or voting

Santos star Neymar was outraged by his Brazil teammate Raphinha's fifth-place finish in the final Ballon d'Or voting. The footballer expressed his dissatisfaction in Instagram comments.

Neymar made his feelings clear by commenting on Instagram, stating, “Raphinha's fifth place is an absolute joke.” Clearly, the Brazilian forward did not agree with this assessment of the Barcelona player.

It's worth noting that the award was unsurprisingly claimed by Ousmane Dembélé, who won every title with PSG last season except for one. Meanwhile, Raphinha, considered one of the main favorites, was placed only fifth.

He was overtaken by, among others, Lamine Yamal — who took second — Vitinha, and even Mohamed Salah, who was no longer considered a contender for the prize after Liverpool's elimination by PSG in the Champions League round of 16.

Additionally, Lionel Messi was especially happy for Ousmane Dembélé, congratulating the French star on his Instagram page.