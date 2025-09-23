RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lionel Messi warmly congratulates Ousmane Dembélé on winning the Ballon d'Or

The legendary Argentine is genuinely happy for the Frenchman.
Football news Today, 02:30
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Ousmane Dembele of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A new milestone for 28-year-old Dembélé.

Details: After claiming the Ballon d'Or, PSG's 28-year-old midfielder Ousmane Dembélé received a flurry of congratulations on his social media.

One of the most notable messages came from the legendary Argentine Lionel Messi, who shared the pitch with Dembélé at Barcelona:

"Big Us! Congratulations, I'm really happy for you. You deserve it," Messi commented on Dembélé's post on Instagram.

It's worth noting this is Dembélé's first Ballon d'Or, while Messi has a staggering eight to his name. Dembélé and Messi played together at Barcelona from 2017 to 2021.

Reminder: Messi and Allende Lead Inter Miami to Home Win Over D.C. United

