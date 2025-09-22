Prediction on game Win Orlando Pirates Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 23, as part of Matchday 8 in the Betway Premiership, Sivelele will host Orlando Pirates on their home turf. Read on for detailed insights on both teams, as well as our match prediction.

Match preview

Sivelele, after a confident start to the season with a 3-1 victory over Golden Arrows, have gone on a winless run of seven games, losing six of them.

Coach Seema’s side have scored only three goals all season—those coming in the opening round—and have now gone more than 540 minutes without finding the net, dropping to 14th in the Betway Premiership table. Their attack is the weakest in the league: the team creates very little and generally struggles with ball management, which has severely hurt their offensive output.

Orlando Pirates, on the other hand, have bounced back from a slow start to hit top form, winning their last six matches and lifting the MTN 8 Cup after a 3-0 win over Stellenbosch in the final. Additionally, in their opening CAF Champions League qualifier, Abdessalam Ouaddou’s squad defeated Laioli 3-0.

In their last six matches, the "Buccaneers" have conceded just once. However, their poor start in the league has hampered their title hopes: after five matches, they have nine points—ten points behind leaders Sekhukhune, who have played seven games.

Probable lineups

Sivelele: Goss, Mpholozi, Sanoka, Mkhwanazi, Potsane, Margeman, Mohuane, Pule, Rapu, Sail, Lekay

Orlando Pirates: Chaine, Lebitso, Seema, Mbokazi, Hotto, Nduli, Mbule, Mbasa, Sebelebele, Mofokeng, Maghopa

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides

Orlando Pirates have won all of their last five matches

Sivelele have failed to score in six straight games

Prediction

Orlando Pirates are truly riding high: the team is attacking brilliantly, finishing their chances, and continue to shine. League newcomers Sivelele are unlikely to offer much resistance to one of the championship frontrunners. My prediction: Orlando Pirates win at 1.66 odds.