Match preview and prediction: Orbit College vs Polokwane City, head-to-head and probable lineups — September 24, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Orbit College vs Polokwane City prediction Photo: x.com/KickOffMagazine
Orbit College Orbit College
South African Betway Premiership (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Polokwane City Polokwane City
On September 24, 2025, as part of the 8th round of the South African Premier Division, Orbit College will host Polokwane City on their home turf.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Orbit College are winless in their last 5 matches.
  • Polokwane City are unbeaten in their last 5 matches.
  • Orbit College's recent form: 4 losses and 1 draw in their last 5 games.
  • Polokwane City's recent record: 3 wins and 2 draws in their last 5 matches.
  • This will be the first official meeting between these teams.

Match preview:

This clash promises high tension, as the hosts, new to the top flight, are eager to prove they belong in the Premier Division, while the visitors bring far more experience at this level.

Orbit College have been inconsistent so far, but they show decent attacking play, especially at home, where the crowd is firmly behind them. Polokwane City, meanwhile, are looking to consolidate their mid-table position and boast a more organized defense, even though their away performances have been less convincing.

This encounter could be a true test of character for the league newcomers; a victory over such an opponent would help Orbit College climb the standings, while Polokwane City will look to draw on their experience to claim points on the road.

Probable lineups:

  • Orbit College: Nkomo, Mkhabela, Mokgosi, Nhlapo, Jingana, Moleleki, Batsi, Thibedi, Mabele, Saleng, Wagaba.
  • Polokwane City: Bwire, Matuludi, Mvundlela, Nkaki, Nkwe, Maphangule, Kambala, Daniels, Raphadu, Dlamini, Sibusiso.

Orbit College vs Polokwane City prediction:

This match promises to be open, with both teams looking to play on the front foot. Orbit College are bold and creative at home, regularly carving out chances, while Polokwane City are adept at capitalizing on opponents' mistakes and are also focused on getting forward. Given the defensive vulnerabilities on both sides, scoring at least two goals in this game looks like a realistic scenario.

My prediction: total goals in the match — over 1.5.

