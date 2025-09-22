Messi and Allende Lead Inter Miami to Home Win Over D.C. United

Inter Miami edged D.C. United 3-2 in Florida, with Lionel Messi delivering two goals and an assist in a performance that earned him the club’s Icon of the Match award, according to the team’s official report. The captain guided his side to a second straight win, while forward Tadeo Allende opened the scoring in front of a lively Chase Stadium crowd.

The first half looked set to finish scoreless until the 35th minute, when Messi slipped a perfectly weighted pass through the defense. Allende pounced and fired low into the corner for his eighth goal of the season, while Messi tallied his 12th league assist. Christian Benteke drew D.C. level in the 53rd minute, threatening to swing momentum back to the visitors.

Messi nearly restored the lead minutes later, rattling the crossbar in the 55th, before Allende forced a close-range save. At the 66th, Jordi Alba found the Argentine in the box, and Messi turned sharply before driving a left-footed strike into the far corner. Inter Miami could have extended the margin after winning a penalty, but the spot kick clanged off the bar.

The decisive strike came in the 85th. Assisted by Sergio Busquets, Messi unleashed a left-footed rocket into the top corner to make it 3-1. It marked his 22nd goal of the regular season, moving him to the top of the Golden Boot race. Jacob Murrell’s stoppage-time goal reduced the deficit, but Miami held firm to claim the points.

The brace also brought Messi level with Carlos Vela at 16 career MLS matches with both a goal and an assist in his first three seasons, trailing only Preki’s 17. Afterward, head coach Javier Mascherano stressed the importance of the win: “It’s a very important victory because we got the six points we needed at home. We’re one win away from securing the playoffs, and the goal now is to finish as high as possible.”

Inter Miami next travels to face New York City FC on Wednesday, looking to consolidate its playoff push.