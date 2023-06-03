"AC Milan" will increase the salary of their first-choice goalkeeper

"AC Milan" intends to extend the contract of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club is prepared to increase the goalkeeper's salary from €2.8 million to €4 million per year. The new agreement is planned to be extended until the summer of 2028.

In the current season, the 27-year-old Maignan has played 28 matches for "AC Milan" in all competitions, conceding 26 goals. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

