AC Milan sign experienced Chelsea midfielder
Football news Today, 13:26
Photo: AC Milan website/Author unknown
The press service of “Milan” on the official website announced the transfer of the midfielder of the London “Chelsea” and the England national team Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
The Italian club will pay 15 million euros plus bonuses for the player. The midfielder will sign a contract with the new club until the summer of 2027.
Loftus-Cheek, 27, has been with Chelsea since 2014. In total, he made 155 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 18 assists. He also played for Crystal Palace and Fulham. He made 10 appearances for the England national team and provided two assists. Champion of England, winner of the Europa League, winner of the UEFA Super Cup.
