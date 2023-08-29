AC Milan make final offer for experienced striker Porto

AC Milan is reportedly making efforts to acquire the forward from Porto and the Iranian national team, Mehdi Taremi, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the Italian club plans to make a final offer for the forward before the end of the summer transfer window. The Italians are prepared to offer less than 20 million euros. However, Milan is hoping that Porto's management will lower their demands, which are currently over 25 million euros. The reason is that Taremi's contract with Porto expires in the summer of 2024, so he could leave the club for free in a year.

Taremi, 31 years old, has been playing for Porto since the summer of 2020. He transferred to the club from Rio Ave. The transfer fee was 4.73 million euros. He has played a total of 150 matches for Porto in all competitions, scoring 80 goals and providing 49 assists. With Porto, Taremi became the champion of Portugal in the 2021/22 season, won the Portuguese Cup twice in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, and also won the Portuguese Super Cup in 2020.

Taremi has been playing for the Iranian national team since 2015. He has played a total of 69 matches for the Iranian national team, scoring 36 goals and providing 15 assists, while also receiving 10 yellow cards.