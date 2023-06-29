AC Milan can't agree on the transfer of an American from Chelsea

AC Milan is unable to reach an agreement for the transfer of winger Christian Pulisic from Chelsea and the United States national team, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, the Italian club is willing to pay no more than 15 million euros for the player. However, the London club wants to receive more than 20 million euros for the American. Despite this, the winger is willing to take a pay cut in order to move to Milan, where he currently earns nine million euros per year.

In the past season, the 24-year-old Pulisic played 30 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, scoring one goal and providing two assists. His current contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.