"AC Milan" and "Napoli" will reportedly compete for the forward from the Kosovo national team
"AC Milan" and "Napoli" are reportedly interested in winger Edon Zhegrova from Lille and the Kosovo national team, according to Calciomercato.
According to the source, the Italian clubs are considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. The French club values the player at 10-15 million euros. Additionally, "Lyon" is also interested in the forward.
In the current season, the 24-year-old Zhegrova has played 24 matches in all competitions for Lille, scoring four goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.
