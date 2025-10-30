ES ES FR FR
Absolute record-breakers! London Arsenal set a new record in English football

Arteta's men are sweeping everyone aside!
Football news Today, 12:04
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Carabao Cup Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A brand new all-time record for the Gunners.

Details: According to stats provider Opta, after their 2-0 victory over Brighton, London Arsenal have become the first top-flight team ever to claim six clean-sheet wins in a single month.

In October, Mikel Arteta's side defeated Crystal Palace 1-0, West Ham 2-0, Fulham 1-0, and also swept past Atletico Madrid 4-0 and Olympiacos 2-0 in the Champions League. Yesterday, the Gunners overcame Brighton 2-0 in the League Cup Round of 16, etching their name into the history books of English football.

Arsenal's next fixture is an away clash against Burnley this Saturday.

Currently, Arsenal sit atop the Premier League table with 22 points from 9 matches.

Reminder: Arsenal player becomes the youngest Premier League footballer to start a match

