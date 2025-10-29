ES ES FR FR
Arsenal Player Becomes the Youngest Premier League Footballer to Start a Match

A remarkable evening for the youngster.
Football news Today, 15:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Arsenal hosted Brighton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, October 29, and one of the Gunners’ players made history.

Details: Fifteen-year-old Max Dowman was named in the starting lineup. According to Opta, he became the youngest player from any Premier League club ever to start a match, and the first to do so before turning sixteen.

Earlier, it was reported that Arsenal are making significant progress in negotiations with winger Bukayo Saka and his representatives over a new contract. Both parties are now discussing salary details and are eager to continue their partnership.

Reminder: Both Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Argentine midfielder Nico Paz and are hoping to beat Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

