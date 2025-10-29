Arsenal Player Becomes the Youngest Premier League Footballer to Start a Match

A remarkable evening for the youngster.

Arsenal hosted Brighton in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, October 29, and one of the Gunners’ players made history.

Details: Fifteen-year-old Max Dowman was named in the starting lineup. According to Opta, he became the youngest player from any Premier League club ever to start a match, and the first to do so before turning sixteen.

15 - Arsenal's Max Dowman is the youngest player to start a match for a Premier League side in all competitions (15 years, 302 days), and the first player to do so before the age of 16. Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wZP1Pp1RZJ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 29, 2025

