Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz
The race for the young star is on.
Football news Today, 03:54Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Nico Paz has been showcasing impressive form at Italian side Como, attracting attention from several major clubs eager to secure his signature.
Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, two English heavyweights — Arsenal and Chelsea — are closely monitoring the Argentine midfielder and are looking to move ahead of Real Madrid in the race for his transfer.
This season, the 19-year-old Argentine has recorded four goals and four assists in just eight appearances.
Notably, Estevão calmly converted a penalty, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.
Reminder: On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London club made history in the competition.