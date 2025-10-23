Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz

The race for the young star is on.

Nico Paz has been showcasing impressive form at Italian side Como, attracting attention from several major clubs eager to secure his signature.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, two English heavyweights — Arsenal and Chelsea — are closely monitoring the Argentine midfielder and are looking to move ahead of Real Madrid in the race for his transfer.

This season, the 19-year-old Argentine has recorded four goals and four assists in just eight appearances.

