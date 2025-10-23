ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Two Premier League Giants Look to Hijack Real Madrid’s Move for Nico Paz

The race for the young star is on.
Football news Today, 03:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Nico Paz has been showcasing impressive form at Italian side Como, attracting attention from several major clubs eager to secure his signature.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, two English heavyweights — Arsenal and Chelsea — are closely monitoring the Argentine midfielder and are looking to move ahead of Real Madrid in the race for his transfer.

This season, the 19-year-old Argentine has recorded four goals and four assists in just eight appearances.

