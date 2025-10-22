Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history

The future looks bright.

On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London side made tournament history.

Details: According to Squawka, Chelsea became the first team in Champions League history to have three players under the age of 20 score in the same match. Marc Guiu found the net in the 18th minute, Estevão struck late in the first half, and Tyrique George added another early in the second half.

Meanwhile, in the closing minutes of the half, Chelsea earned a penalty, and captain Enzo Fernández handed the ball to Estevão. The Brazilian forward coolly converted, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: Ajax striker Wout Weghorst suffered a deep cut to his forehead during the third-round Champions League match against Chelsea.