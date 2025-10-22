ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history

Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history

The future looks bright.
Football news Today, 16:59
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Getty Images

On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London side made tournament history.

Details: According to Squawka, Chelsea became the first team in Champions League history to have three players under the age of 20 score in the same match. Marc Guiu found the net in the 18th minute, Estevão struck late in the first half, and Tyrique George added another early in the second half.

Meanwhile, in the closing minutes of the half, Chelsea earned a penalty, and captain Enzo Fernández handed the ball to Estevão. The Brazilian forward coolly converted, becoming the youngest Chelsea player ever to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Reminder: Ajax striker Wout Weghorst suffered a deep cut to his forehead during the third-round Champions League match against Chelsea.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome forehead gash Football news Today, 16:19 Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash
Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 16:04 Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League
Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed Football news Today, 14:33 Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed
"My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry reveals his ambition to lead his boyhood club Football news Today, 11:30 “My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry admits he dreams of managing his boyhood club
Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go Football news Today, 11:18 Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go
Vitor Roque of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during a Brasileirao 2025 Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Chelsea targets Palmeiras wonderkid. Vitor Roque could make Stamford Bridge switch
Related Tournament News
Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht Football news Today, 17:39 Loss for Liverpool. Alexander Isak injured and substituted in match against Eintracht
It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus Football news Today, 17:13 It was bound to happen... Mbappé's scoring streak ends against Juventus
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? Football news Today, 16:52 Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?
Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season Football news Today, 16:28 Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news Today, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 15:38 Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores