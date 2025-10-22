Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash

The Dutchman takes a painful blow to the head

Ajax forward Wout Weghorst sustained a serious laceration to his forehead during the Champions League Matchday 3 clash against Chelsea.

Details: In the 33rd minute, Weghorst confidently converted a penalty to give Ajax the lead, but just moments later collided with an opponent’s boot and took a painful blow to the head. The Dutchman crashed to the turf, forcing the medical staff to rush to his aid right by the sideline.

After receiving treatment and having the wound bandaged, the striker was able to return to the pitch.

