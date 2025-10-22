ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League

Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League

A bright future lies ahead for the player.
Football news Today, 16:04
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League Getty Images

Chelsea host Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and in the first half, one of the Londoners made club history.

Details: In the closing minutes of the first half, Chelsea earned a penalty, and captain Enzo Fernández handed the spot-kick to Estevão. The Brazilian striker calmly converted from the penalty spot, becoming the youngest Chelsea player to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring against Club Brugge, netting his first goal for the German giants in his first Champions League start.

Reminder: In the third-round UEFA Champions League match, Juventus traveled to face Real Madrid, where one of the Italian team’s players made history.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 16:59 Remarkable youth. Chelsea rewrite UEFA Champions League history
Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome forehead gash Football news Today, 16:19 Horror. Weghorst suffers gruesome gash
Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed Football news Today, 14:33 Another setback? The reason Malo Gusto will miss the Champions League match has been revealed
"My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry reveals his ambition to lead his boyhood club Football news Today, 11:30 “My last dream is to become Chelsea head coach" - Terry admits he dreams of managing his boyhood club
Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go Football news Today, 11:18 Real Madrid Wants to Sign Caicedo, but Chelsea Refuses to Let Him Go
Vitor Roque of Palmeiras celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during a Brasileirao 2025 Football news Yesterday, 08:50 Chelsea targets Palmeiras wonderkid. Vitor Roque could make Stamford Bridge switch
Related Tournament News
Controversial episode: should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player? Football news Today, 16:52 Controversial incident. Should the referee have sent off the Real Madrid player?
Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season Football news Today, 16:28 Ajax match long-standing club record from the 1957/58 season
Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a single season faster than Messi or Ronaldo ever did Football news Today, 15:50 Incredible! Harry Kane reaches 20 goals in a season faster than Messi and Ronaldo ever did
Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history Football news Today, 15:38 Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history
A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl strikes for Bayern in the Champions League Football news Today, 15:21 A new Yamal? 17-year-old Karl becomes Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League scorer
In the history of Bilbao! Gorka Guruzeta becomes the fourth player in club history to score two or more goals in European competitions Football news Today, 14:58 In Athletic Bilbao's history! Gorka Guruzeta becomes only the fourth player in club history to score two or more goals in European competitions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores