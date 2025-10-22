Incredible talent. Estevão rewrites Chelsea’s history in the UEFA Champions League

A bright future lies ahead for the player.

Chelsea host Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, and in the first half, one of the Londoners made club history.

Details: In the closing minutes of the first half, Chelsea earned a penalty, and captain Enzo Fernández handed the spot-kick to Estevão. The Brazilian striker calmly converted from the penalty spot, becoming the youngest Chelsea player to score in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Bayern Munich forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring against Club Brugge, netting his first goal for the German giants in his first Champions League start.

Reminder: In the third-round UEFA Champions League match, Juventus traveled to face Real Madrid, where one of the Italian team’s players made history.