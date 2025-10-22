ES ES FR FR
Historic moment! Kenan Yildiz becomes Juventus’ youngest captain in UEFA Champions League history

He has entered the club’s history books.
In the third-round UEFA Champions League match, Juventus traveled to face Real Madrid, and one of the Italian team’s players made history.

Details: For this match, Kenan Yildiz wore the captain’s armband for Juventus. According to MisterChip (Alexis), he became the youngest player in the history of the Italian giants to lead the team in a UEFA Champions League match.

The previous record was held by Alessandro Del Piero, who was 23 years and 325 days old at the time of a match in September 1998.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois is making his 300th appearance for Real Madrid. He has now moved up to fourth place among all goalkeepers in the club’s history by number of appearances.

Reminder: Qarabağ traveled to face Athletic Bilbao in the third round of the UEFA Champions League, where one of their players etched his name into the history of European football.

