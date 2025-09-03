RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy

A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy

A conflict has erupted between the club and the player.
Football news Today, 04:29
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Rodríguez harbors resentment towards the head coach.

Details: After Saturday’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabéu, a real storm erupted within the visiting team’s camp.

When Mallorca’s attacking midfielder Dani Rodríguez was left on the bench and didn’t get a single minute on the Bernabéu pitch, he was furious. He openly voiced his displeasure to head coach Jagoba Arrasate and took to Instagram, where he slammed the coaching staff’s decision to leave him out in favor of the team’s new signing, Jan Virhily:

"I can’t accept the lack of respect for dedication and commitment. It hurts that a player who just arrived, after only one training session, was given the chance to play ahead of teammates who have defended this shirt for years, sweating and sacrificing, always putting the club above everything." Rodríguez wrote on Instagram.

It later emerged that Dani Rodríguez had brought his entire family, including his children, to Madrid so they could watch their father play at the legendary Bernabéu against Los Blancos. But disappointment awaited them as Dani never set foot on the pitch:

“A trip with my excited kids to see their father play at the Bernabéu. An important lesson and advice for them: Never expect anything from anyone, especially in these times when meritocracy, culture, and respect for hard work are often overlooked. Don’t do things expecting something in return—do it for yourself and for your passion. Respect and affection from people are earned on the field. Sacrifice for your dream, even if they throw stones in your path—always believe in yourself. Achievements are earned, not handed out. And when you truly crave them, they taste twice as sweet. I love you, family! You’re the best!”

Following this incident, Mallorca decided to suspend the veteran, stripping him of both his salary and the captain’s armband.

Reminder: For the first time in 18 years! A referee sent off two Mallorca players in the first half of the match against Barcelona

