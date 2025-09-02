RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Mauritius vs Cape Verde. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025

Mauritius vs Cape Verde. H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Mauritius vs Cape Verde prediction cafonline.com
Mauritius
Mauritius Mauritius Schedule Mauritius News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
04 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Cape Verde
Cape Verde Cape Verde Schedule Cape Verde News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On September 4, Mauritius and Cape Verde will face off in Curepipe as part of the World Cup qualifiers. Read on for a detailed preview of the game and a prediction of the likely outcome.

See also: Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone prediction and betting tips 04 September 2025

Match preview

The Mauritius national team continues to struggle on the international stage in 2025. In World Cup qualification, they lost to Cape Verde (0-1) and drew with Eswatini (3-3). At the COSAFA Cup, Guillaume Mieck's men played out three goalless draws and finished bottom of their group.

Mauritius relies on a very deep defensive setup and sporadic attacking forays through long balls. The team prefers to play on the counter, but often loses compactness and allows their opponents to create plenty of chances. Set pieces are their main weapon, but when it comes to positional play, they find it extremely difficult to compete with more skilled sides.

The Cape Verde national team is enjoying a confident run in 2025 and continues to cement its status as a solid mid-tier force in African football. The "Blue Sharks" are performing admirably in qualification: a win over Angola (2-1) and a victory against Mauritius (1-0) keep them in the hunt for top spot in the group. The team currently leads the standings after six rounds. Friendly matches have also showcased their stability—drawing 1-1 twice with Georgia and Malaysia, and beating the same Malaysia Guinea side 3-0.

Cape Verde plays a well-balanced brand of football, focusing on ball control and rapid wing attacks. They make great use of their pacy wide midfielders and forwards, and defend in an organized fashion, rarely allowing opponents too many chances. Their strengths lie in high pressing and the ability to quickly transition from defense to attack.

Probable line-ups

Mauritius: Jean-Louis, Citora, Rose, Couillard, Latouche, Aristide, Lange, Francois, Caliste, De Robillard, Ferre

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Pina, Borges, Da Graça, João Paulo, Duarte, Mendes, Monteiro, Semedo, Rodrigues, Livramento

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Cape Verde have won all three previous meetings between the teams, with an aggregate score of 5-1
  • Mauritius are winless in eight consecutive matches, recording five draws and three defeats
  • Cape Verde are unbeaten in their last five games: three wins and two draws

Prediction

Cape Verde have been impressive this year, showing strong attacking skills while also maintaining defensive organization. The head-to-head history is also firmly on their side. Mauritius are unlikely to spring a surprise and remain clear underdogs in this contest. My prediction: Cape Verde to win with an Asian handicap (-1) at 1.72 odds.

Prediction on game W2(-1)
Odds: 1.72
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025 Seychelles Odds: 1.6 Gabon Recommended Melbet
Lithuania vs Sweden prediction EuroBasket Today, 09:30 Lithuania vs Sweden prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 1.61 Sweden Bet now 1xBet
Finland vs Germany prediction EuroBasket Today, 13:30 Finland vs Germany prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Germany Bet now Melbet
Turkey vs Serbia prediction Eurobasket Today, 14:15 Turkey vs Serbia prediction and H2H — September 3, 2025 Turkey Odds: 1.73 Serbia Recommended Melbet
Afghanistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 08:00 Afghanistan vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.61 India Bet now Melbet
Thailand vs Fiji prediction King's Cup of Thailand 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Thailand vs Fiji prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Thailand Odds: Fiji
Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 10:00 Kazakhstan vs Wales prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 4 September 2025 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.59 Wales Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 04 sep 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Georgia vs Turkiye prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Georgia vs Turkey: who will kick off World Cup qualification with a win? Georgia Odds: 1.65 Turkiye Bet now 1xBet
Lithuania vs Malta prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Lithuania vs Malta: H2H, prediction and probable line-ups — September 4, 2025 Lithuania Odds: 2.1 Malta Recommended Mostbet
Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Guinea-Bissau vs Sierra Leone. H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 4, 2025 Guinea-Bissau Odds: 2.4 Sierra Leone Bet now Melbet
Netherlands vs Poland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 04 sep 2025, 14:45 Netherlands vs Poland prediction and probable lineups — September 4, 2025 Netherlands Odds: 1.86 Poland Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores