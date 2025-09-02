Prediction on game W2(-1) Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On September 4, Mauritius and Cape Verde will face off in Curepipe as part of the World Cup qualifiers. Read on for a detailed preview of the game and a prediction of the likely outcome.

Match preview

The Mauritius national team continues to struggle on the international stage in 2025. In World Cup qualification, they lost to Cape Verde (0-1) and drew with Eswatini (3-3). At the COSAFA Cup, Guillaume Mieck's men played out three goalless draws and finished bottom of their group.

Mauritius relies on a very deep defensive setup and sporadic attacking forays through long balls. The team prefers to play on the counter, but often loses compactness and allows their opponents to create plenty of chances. Set pieces are their main weapon, but when it comes to positional play, they find it extremely difficult to compete with more skilled sides.

The Cape Verde national team is enjoying a confident run in 2025 and continues to cement its status as a solid mid-tier force in African football. The "Blue Sharks" are performing admirably in qualification: a win over Angola (2-1) and a victory against Mauritius (1-0) keep them in the hunt for top spot in the group. The team currently leads the standings after six rounds. Friendly matches have also showcased their stability—drawing 1-1 twice with Georgia and Malaysia, and beating the same Malaysia Guinea side 3-0.

Cape Verde plays a well-balanced brand of football, focusing on ball control and rapid wing attacks. They make great use of their pacy wide midfielders and forwards, and defend in an organized fashion, rarely allowing opponents too many chances. Their strengths lie in high pressing and the ability to quickly transition from defense to attack.

Probable line-ups

Mauritius: Jean-Louis, Citora, Rose, Couillard, Latouche, Aristide, Lange, Francois, Caliste, De Robillard, Ferre

Cape Verde: Vozinha, Pina, Borges, Da Graça, João Paulo, Duarte, Mendes, Monteiro, Semedo, Rodrigues, Livramento

Match facts and head-to-head

Cape Verde have won all three previous meetings between the teams, with an aggregate score of 5-1

Mauritius are winless in eight consecutive matches, recording five draws and three defeats

Cape Verde are unbeaten in their last five games: three wins and two draws

Prediction

Cape Verde have been impressive this year, showing strong attacking skills while also maintaining defensive organization. The head-to-head history is also firmly on their side. Mauritius are unlikely to spring a surprise and remain clear underdogs in this contest. My prediction: Cape Verde to win with an Asian handicap (-1) at 1.72 odds.