On September 4, in the seventh round of World Cup qualification, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone will face off. Read on for a detailed preview and possible outcomes of this crucial fixture.

Match preview

Guinea-Bissau have yet to give their fans something to cheer about in 2025. After disappointing defeats in friendlies (0-1 against Burundi and 0-2 against Gabon), the team has also struggled to secure points in qualification: they lost to Sierra Leone (1-3 away) and Burkina Faso (1-2 at home). As a result, the "Dromedaries" have picked up just 6 points in the current cycle and languish in the penultimate spot in the group. The main issue has been poor finishing and a lack of creativity in attack.

The team favors a defensive setup, relying on quick counterattacks and set pieces. They often sit in a low block, banking on physically strong defenders and rare attacking forays via long balls. However, against opponents who can combine quickly, this approach often crumbles under sustained pressure.

Sierra Leone, on the other hand, started the year on a high — their 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau sent a strong message of progress. Afterwards, the "Leone Stars" narrowly lost to Egypt (0-1 in Cairo) but put in a solid performance against one of the group favorites. Under Mohamed Kallon, the team is built on discipline and collective effort.

Sierra Leone employ a balanced tactical approach: a compact midfield defense and rapid transitions to attack down the flanks. The team makes full use of the pace and individual skill of their wide players, and frequently presses high up the pitch. At the same time, Sierra Leone have shown tactical flexibility — sitting back against stronger teams, and taking the initiative when facing equal or weaker opposition.

Probable lineups

Guinea-Bissau: Balde, Rofinho, Encada, Fati, Kande, Mane, Felix, Semedo, Jardel, Jorginho, Beto

Sierra Leone: Sessay, Jalloh, Turay, Bah, Tarawally, Bangura, Koroma, Dumbuya, Fornah, Kamara, Bundu

Match facts and head-to-head

Guinea-Bissau have lost 7 matches in a row and are winless in their last 11 games

Sierra Leone have scored at least once in five of their last seven fixtures

The last five head-to-head meetings have seen two draws, two Sierra Leone wins, and one Guinea-Bissau victory

Prediction

Guinea-Bissau’s winless streak continues, and there are few signs the team will break out of this slump anytime soon. Sierra Leone, by contrast, are on an upward trajectory and looking to showcase their growing strengths. My prediction: Asian handicap Sierra Leone (0) at 2.4 odds.