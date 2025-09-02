RU RU ES ES FR FR
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025

Seychelles vs Gabon prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 3, 2025

Kenley Ward
Seychelles vs Gabon prediction https://x.com/zodiakonline
Seychelles
Seychelles
World Cup Qualification CAF
03 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
International,
Gabon
Gabon
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Odds: 1.6
On September 3, 2025, as part of World Cup qualification, the Seychelles national team will host Gabon.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have only met once before: on 20.03.25, when Gabon claimed a 3-0 victory.

  • Seychelles have yet to score more than two goals in the group, whereas Gabon have shown consistent attacking output.

  • After 6 rounds, Seychelles' goal difference stands at 2-28, making them the group's clear underdogs.

  • Gabon are currently second in the group and are the main contenders for progression along with the group leaders.

Match preview:

This will be one of the most crucial games of the qualifiers for the hosts, as Seychelles are traditionally seen as the group outsiders: after 6 rounds, they sit bottom with a goal difference of 2-28.

Gabon, meanwhile, boast a stronger and more experienced squad, featuring several players plying their trade in European leagues. Sitting second in the group after 6 rounds, Gabon are considered clear favourites and will be aiming to secure all three points away to further solidify their position.

The game is expected to be open, but the home side may rely on a compact defensive setup and quick counter-attacks. Gabon, on the other hand, will look to dictate the tempo and control possession throughout most of the match.

Probable lineups:

  • Seychelles: A-Kong, Goisle, Walters, Payet, Sissoko, Raherinyana, Sofa, Mote, Enritte, Labrosse, Kado.
  • Gabon: Bekale, Abogue, Ekomi, Mobili, Nono, Nze, Onifa, Allevina, Manga, Kanga, Oyono.

Prediction for Seychelles vs Gabon:

Gabon have been dominant in attack and boast a high scoring rate in the qualifiers, while Seychelles sit at the bottom of the group with a dire 2-28 goal difference and a vulnerable defence. Given Gabon's clear advantage and the hosts' defensive frailties, a high-scoring match is likely, making the over 3.5 total goals market a logical choice.

My prediction: Total goals over 3.5 (odds 1.6).

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.6
Odds: 1.6
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
