Toulouse vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025

Toulouse vs PSG prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Toulouse
30 aug 2025, 15:05
- : -
France, Toulouse, Stadium Municipal
Paris Saint-Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Paris Saint-Germain Win & Total under 3.5
Odds: 2.4
One of the matches of the third round of the French championship will take place on Saturday at the 'Stadium de Toulouse', where the local side Toulouse will host the reigning champions, PSG. I suggest a bet on the outcome of this clash, which offers excellent chances for success.

Match preview

The hosts have impressed at the start of the season, recording two clean-sheet victories over Nice and Brest, showcasing solid defensive organization and clinical finishing. Their unbeaten streak in Ligue 1 has now reached six matches, and they've found the net in each of their last five outings. Toulouse are particularly confident at home, scoring in 16 of their last 17 matches at their own stadium.

Despite this strong start, the biggest challenge awaits — a showdown against PSG. In previous rounds, Toulouse haven’t dominated on the pitch but have played with composure and efficiency, allowing them to collect maximum points. Matching the Parisians in terms of quality will be extremely difficult, and they’ll need near-perfect execution and discipline to hope for at least a draw in this encounter.

PSG, as expected, opened the season with two victories, both by clean sheets, narrowly defeating Nantes and Angers. It's clear the team is playing within themselves and has another gear to shift into, especially if the opposition forces them to. Last round’s win marked PSG’s fourth consecutive Ligue 1 victory, and their defensive solidity is reflected in their run of shutouts.

However, their attack hasn’t produced its usual fireworks: PSG haven’t scored more than two goals in seven of their last nine Ligue 1 matches. Nevertheless, the Parisians continue to dominate head-to-head encounters with Toulouse, winning both meetings last season without conceding. It's also worth noting that PSG rarely drop points away from home, particularly against mid-table and lower-ranked sides.

Probable lineups

  • Toulouse: Guillaume Restes, Jaidi Kanwo, Mark McKenzie, Charlie Cresswell, Dejan Metal, Mario Sauer, Cristian Cásseres, Djibril Sidibe, Frank Magri, Yann Gboho, Aron Dønnum
  • PSG: Lucas Chevalier, Nuno Mendes, William Pacho, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi, Fabián Ruiz, Vitinha, João Neves, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué

Match facts and head-to-head

  • PSG have won 9 of their last 11 Ligue 1 matches against Toulouse.
  • In 8 of the last 10 encounters between these sides in the league, no more than three goals were scored.
  • Toulouse have lost 5 of their previous 10 home matches in Ligue 1.

Prediction

Both teams have started confidently, but PSG are simply on another level. Toulouse perform well at home, but even in decent form, it’s hard to see them truly challenging the reigning champions. The match scenario could resemble previous head-to-heads — a solid but not overwhelming PSG victory. Taking trends and current form into account, backing the visitors to win with moderate scoring seems the logical choice.

