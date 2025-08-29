Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Ligue 1's third round will unfold on Saturday at the Beaujoire Stadium, where local side Nantes host Auxerre. I’m offering a bet focused on goals in this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

The hosts kicked off the season with two narrow defeats to PSG and Strasbourg, revealing extremely limited attacking options. The club remains one of the few in the league yet to open their scoring account, and the overall trend in recent months points to serious creative struggles. On home turf, Nantes have also been inconsistent—losing 16 of their last 27 Ligue 1 matches at home.

Despite their lack of scoring, the Bretons try to maintain defensive discipline, which often results in low-scoring games. However, this hasn’t been enough to pick up points, as individual mistakes and defensive lapses still abound. The duel with Auxerre will be a real test of their survival credentials.

The visitors began the campaign with a victory over Lorient and a loss to Nice, managing to find the net in both outings. Auxerre’s scoring streak in Ligue 1 now stretches to 12 consecutive matches, including contests against strong opponents. The team looks confident going forward and almost never leaves the pitch without scoring, making them a dangerous opponent even away from home.

That said, Auxerre remain shaky at the back, especially on the road, where they often concede two or three goals per match. But thanks to their attacking energy, the club is able to make up for defensive missteps. This season, their front line is once again showing real firepower, and the match against Nantes looks like a great chance to extend their productive run.

Probable lineups

Nantes : Anthony Lopes, Kelvin Amian, Chidozie Awaziem, Tayel Tati, Nicolas Cozza, Francis Coquelin, Yassine Benhattab, Johann Lepenant, Louis Leroux, Bacheraba Guirassy, Mostafa Mohamed.

: Anthony Lopes, Kelvin Amian, Chidozie Awaziem, Tayel Tati, Nicolas Cozza, Francis Coquelin, Yassine Benhattab, Johann Lepenant, Louis Leroux, Bacheraba Guirassy, Mostafa Mohamed. Auxerre: Théo De Percin, Gideon Mensah, Clément Akpa, Francisco Sierralta, Gabriel Osho, Marvin Senaya, Josué Casimir, Kévin Danois, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Lassine Sinayoko.

Match facts and head-to-head

Auxerre have scored in 12 consecutive Ligue 1 matches.

Nantes have lost 16 of their last 27 home league games.

Six of Auxerre’s last eight league matches featured goals from both sides.

Prediction

Nantes’ defense remains vulnerable, while their attack looks toothless. In contrast, Auxerre consistently find ways to score, even against tough opponents. Given the visitors’ scoring form and the hosts’ defensive frailties, I expect Auxerre to find the net again. However, overall, this should be a low-scoring affair, so my pick here is “Under 2.5 goals” at odds of 1.77.