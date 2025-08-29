RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Ligue 1 France Predictions Lorient vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025

Lorient vs Lille prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lorient vs Lille prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
30 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
France, Lorient, Stade du Moustoir
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the headline clashes of Ligue 1’s third round will light up Friday night at the Stade du Moustoir in Lorient, where the local side hosts Lille. Here’s a tip on the outcome of this showdown with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Lorient made a spectacular return to Ligue 1, celebrating with a vibrant 4-0 derby win over Rennes. The Breton side continues to play bold attacking football and is in top form: in their last three victories, they've netted at least four goals each time. Their confidence at home is particularly impressive—a winning streak of six matches, scoring at least three in every one, speaks for itself.

These home successes are rooted in stable performances and clinical attacking play, a legacy from last season’s Ligue 2 campaign, when Lorient finished as the most prolific club in the division. Now in the top flight, they show no signs of slowing down. Backed by passionate fans and a strong head-to-head history against Lille on home turf, Lorient are a dangerous proposition.

Paulo Fonseca’s Lille have started the new campaign solidly, picking up four points from two games and keeping a clean sheet against Monaco last time out. However, consistency is still lacking: defensive errors persist, and the attack is yet to find its ideal chemistry. Away-day woes remain an issue, with Lille failing to win in 10 of their last 13 road matches.

Even in victory over Monaco, Lille’s defense didn’t fully convince. The current squad is still gelling, and the risk of dropping points on their travels is significant—especially against a tricky opponent like Lorient, who have often got the better of Lille at home in recent seasons.

Probable lineups

  • Lorient: Bingourou Kamara, Formose Mendy, Montassar Talbi, Igor Silva, Panos Katseris, Arthur Avom, Laurent Abergel, Arsène Kouassi, Karim Dermane, Sambou Soumano, Tosin Aiyegun.
  • Lille: Berke Özer, Romain Perraud, Nathan Ngoy, Alessandro, Thomas Meunier, Benjamin André, Ayoub Bouaddi, Félix Correia, Hákon Haraldsson, Ngalayel Mukau, Olivier Giroud.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lorient have won 15 of their last 17 home matches in French league competition.
  • Lille have failed to win away in 10 of their last 13 Ligue 1 matches.
  • In their last three home Ligue 1 meetings, Lorient have beaten Lille, scoring at least two goals in each match.

Prediction

Given Lorient’s outstanding home form and Lille’s away inconsistencies, the hosts look the more likely to prevail. Lorient are in fine rhythm, attacking with confidence and buoyed by their fans. Lille, meanwhile, are still searching for balance—especially at the back—and could well drop points again.

