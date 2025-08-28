RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Augsburg - Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30.08.2025

Augsburg - Bayern prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30.08.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Augsburg
Augsburg Augsburg Schedule Augsburg News Augsburg Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
30 aug 2025, 12:30
- : -
Germany, Augsburg, WWK Arena
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich Schedule Bayern Munich News Bayern Munich Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W1(+2.0)
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Bundesliga’s second round will unfold on Saturday at the WWK Arena, where local side Augsburg will host the mighty Bayern Munich. Here’s a betting tip for this clash, promising solid chances for success.

Match preview

Sandro Wagner’s team kicked off the new campaign on a high note, confidently dispatching Freiburg 3-1 away from home. This victory snapped an unpleasant streak and proved that the club’s attacking potential is in fine shape. However, their home form still raises eyebrows: Augsburg haven’t registered a single win in their last seven home fixtures.

That said, Augsburg rarely suffer heavy defeats at home—over the last 14 matches on their own turf, they’ve conceded more than two goals only three times. The hosts know how to put up a fight, especially in front of their fans, often keeping things tense against top teams right up to the final whistle. Their opening-round triumph could inject extra confidence as they prepare to face the season’s main favourites.

Vincent Kompany’s men started their season with a statement, demolishing Leipzig 6-0. With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern’s attack has looked as ruthless as ever from the very first match, and the team is now unbeaten in ten consecutive Bundesliga games. However, Bayern’s away wins aren’t always dominant, especially against solid mid-table sides.

In their last 12 Bundesliga away matches, Bayern have won by a margin of three goals or more only twice. What’s more, they haven’t managed a resounding victory at Augsburg’s ground in their last seven visits. Despite their prolific firepower, Bayern will need to work hard to break down the hosts’ resistance.

Probable line-ups

  • Augsburg: Finn Dahmen, Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis, An-Noah Massengo, Kristijan Jakić, Robin Fellhauer, Marius Wolf, Elias Saad, Mert Kömür.
  • Bayern: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanišić, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Luis Díaz, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, Harry Kane.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Augsburg have failed to win at home in the Bundesliga in 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Bayern have only twice won by more than two goals in their last 12 away league games.
  • Bayern haven’t won by a margin of 3+ goals in any of their last seven trips to Augsburg.

Prediction

Despite the gulf in class, Augsburg are capable of putting up a fight against the favourites, especially on their own patch. Bayern rarely thrash opponents away from home, while Augsburg have shown solid defensive resolve in front of their fans. The recommendation here is “Augsburg with a +2.0 handicap” at odds of 1.77.

Prediction on game W1(+2.0)
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Recommended 1xBet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Recommended Melbet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Bet now Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Recommended Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Recommended Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.9 Everton Bet now Melbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 30, 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.75 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores