Prediction on game W1(+2.0) Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

One of the marquee fixtures of Bundesliga’s second round will unfold on Saturday at the WWK Arena, where local side Augsburg will host the mighty Bayern Munich. Here’s a betting tip for this clash, promising solid chances for success.

Match preview

Sandro Wagner’s team kicked off the new campaign on a high note, confidently dispatching Freiburg 3-1 away from home. This victory snapped an unpleasant streak and proved that the club’s attacking potential is in fine shape. However, their home form still raises eyebrows: Augsburg haven’t registered a single win in their last seven home fixtures.

That said, Augsburg rarely suffer heavy defeats at home—over the last 14 matches on their own turf, they’ve conceded more than two goals only three times. The hosts know how to put up a fight, especially in front of their fans, often keeping things tense against top teams right up to the final whistle. Their opening-round triumph could inject extra confidence as they prepare to face the season’s main favourites.

Vincent Kompany’s men started their season with a statement, demolishing Leipzig 6-0. With Harry Kane leading the line, Bayern’s attack has looked as ruthless as ever from the very first match, and the team is now unbeaten in ten consecutive Bundesliga games. However, Bayern’s away wins aren’t always dominant, especially against solid mid-table sides.

In their last 12 Bundesliga away matches, Bayern have won by a margin of three goals or more only twice. What’s more, they haven’t managed a resounding victory at Augsburg’s ground in their last seven visits. Despite their prolific firepower, Bayern will need to work hard to break down the hosts’ resistance.

Probable line-ups

Augsburg : Finn Dahmen, Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis, An-Noah Massengo, Kristijan Jakić, Robin Fellhauer, Marius Wolf, Elias Saad, Mert Kömür.

: Finn Dahmen, Keven Schlotterbeck, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Chrislain Matsima, Dimitris Giannoulis, An-Noah Massengo, Kristijan Jakić, Robin Fellhauer, Marius Wolf, Elias Saad, Mert Kömür. Bayern: Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanišić, Jonathan Tah, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Luis Díaz, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, Harry Kane.

Match facts and head-to-head

Augsburg have failed to win at home in the Bundesliga in 6 of their last 7 matches.

Bayern have only twice won by more than two goals in their last 12 away league games.

Bayern haven’t won by a margin of 3+ goals in any of their last seven trips to Augsburg.

Prediction

Despite the gulf in class, Augsburg are capable of putting up a fight against the favourites, especially on their own patch. Bayern rarely thrash opponents away from home, while Augsburg have shown solid defensive resolve in front of their fans. The recommendation here is “Augsburg with a +2.0 handicap” at odds of 1.77.