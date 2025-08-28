Prediction on game Total over 3.0 Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga’s Matchday 2 will take place this Saturday at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, where the hosts Stuttgart welcome Borussia Mönchengladbach. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a high probability of a successful outcome.

Match preview

Sebastian Hoeneß’s side started the season with a 1-2 defeat to Union, marking their second consecutive poor Bundesliga start. The team looks vulnerable at the back—Stuttgart have failed to keep a clean sheet in 14 of their last 17 league games. Especially worrying is their home form: the Swabians have lost six of their last seven matches at the MHP Arena, underlining serious defensive issues.

However, the attacking line looks flexible, and with players like Deniz Undav and Ermedin Demirović, goals are always a possibility—even against tough opponents. But to achieve positive results, the balance between attack and defense must be restored. Facing a tricky opponent with an aggressive forward approach, Stuttgart’s inconsistent home results will be put to the test.

Gerardo Seoane’s men opened their season with a goalless home draw against Hamburg, extending their winless streak to eight games in all competitions. Borussia have now failed to score in three consecutive matches, raising questions about their finishing. Nevertheless, the team’s attacking potential remains strong—traditionally, they look sharper on the road than at home.

In their last 12 Bundesliga away games, the Foals have only failed to score against Bayern, and in seven matches during this stretch, they’ve netted at least twice. With Robin Hack and Haris Tabaković leading the line, the visitors are capable of creating dangerous chances and putting pressure on Stuttgart’s defense, which has struggled to organize itself effectively.

Probable lineups

Stuttgart : Alexander Nübel, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Luca Hakes, Josha Vagnoman, Ermedin Demirović, Angelo Stiller, Nick Woltemade, Atakan Karazor, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav.

: Alexander Nübel, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Jeff Chabot, Luca Hakes, Josha Vagnoman, Ermedin Demirović, Angelo Stiller, Nick Woltemade, Atakan Karazor, Jamie Leweling, Deniz Undav. Borussia Mönchengladbach: Moritz Nicolas, Joe Scally, Nico Elvedi, Fabio Chiarodia, Lukas Ullrich, Franck Honorat, Rocco Reitz, Kevin Stöger, Philipp Sander, Robin Hack, Haris Tabaković.

Match facts and head-to-head

Stuttgart have lost 6 of their last 7 Bundesliga home matches.

Borussia have scored at least two goals in 6 of their last 8 away league games.

In 4 of the previous 5 head-to-heads at Stuttgart’s ground, the hosts failed to keep a clean sheet.

Prediction

Borussia boast the stronger attacking stats and are traditionally prolific away from home. Stuttgart, meanwhile, make too many defensive mistakes and are likely to concede at least once again.