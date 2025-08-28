Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the German Bundesliga will take place on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, where the local RB Leipzig will host Heidenheim. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a high probability of a successful outcome.

Match preview

Ole Werner's side suffered a painful defeat in the opening round, losing 0-6 away to Bayern — the club's biggest loss in their entire Bundesliga history. However, Leipzig traditionally perform with confidence on home turf: the team has avoided defeat in 9 of their last 11 home matches and continues to deliver vibrant attacking football. In seven of their last nine home games, the Bulls have scored two or three goals, which speaks to their consistent firepower.

At the same time, their defensive play remains an issue: in their last five league matches, they've conceded three or more goals on four occasions. Werner will have to adjust his tactical setup and shore up the back line, but Leipzig’s potent attacking trio of Loïs Openda, Xavi Simons, and Johan Bakayoko makes them a threat to any opponent. At home, Leipzig traditionally dominate possession and create plenty of scoring chances.

Frank Schmidt’s team opened their campaign with a 1-3 home defeat to Wolfsburg, which highlighted the weaknesses in their defensive line. In their last eight league matches, the club has suffered five defeats and managed to score more than one goal only once. Despite this poor run, Heidenheim are capable of causing problems thanks to their compact midfield play and counter-attacking tactics.

Interestingly, the team shows more balanced results on the road. In five of their last six away games, Heidenheim have avoided defeat, picking up three wins, and in five of their last seven matches, one of the teams failed to score. However, facing a side of Leipzig’s caliber and their attacking style will require maximum focus from the visitors' defense, which has already proven vulnerable on several occasions.

Probable lineups

Leipzig : Péter Gulácsi, David Raum, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orbán, Bote Baku, Xavi Simons, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Jan Diomande, Loïs Openda, Johan Bakayoko.

Match facts and head-to-head

Leipzig have scored at least two goals in 9 of their last 12 home Bundesliga matches.

Heidenheim are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 away league games.

Over 2.5 goals has been scored in 8 of Leipzig’s last 10 home matches.

Prediction

Both teams have defensive issues, but Leipzig possess a significantly stronger attacking threat and traditionally dominate at home. Heidenheim may look to hit on the break, but are unlikely to withstand the hosts’ pressure.