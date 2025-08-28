RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig Schedule RB Leipzig News RB Leipzig Transfers
Bundesliga Germany Bundesliga Germany Table Bundesliga Germany Fixtures Bundesliga Germany Predictions
30 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Leipzig, Red Bull Arena Leipzig
FC Heidenheim
FC Heidenheim FC Heidenheim Schedule FC Heidenheim News FC Heidenheim Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the German Bundesliga will take place on Saturday at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, where the local RB Leipzig will host Heidenheim. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a high probability of a successful outcome.

Match preview

Ole Werner's side suffered a painful defeat in the opening round, losing 0-6 away to Bayern — the club's biggest loss in their entire Bundesliga history. However, Leipzig traditionally perform with confidence on home turf: the team has avoided defeat in 9 of their last 11 home matches and continues to deliver vibrant attacking football. In seven of their last nine home games, the Bulls have scored two or three goals, which speaks to their consistent firepower.

At the same time, their defensive play remains an issue: in their last five league matches, they've conceded three or more goals on four occasions. Werner will have to adjust his tactical setup and shore up the back line, but Leipzig’s potent attacking trio of Loïs Openda, Xavi Simons, and Johan Bakayoko makes them a threat to any opponent. At home, Leipzig traditionally dominate possession and create plenty of scoring chances.

Frank Schmidt’s team opened their campaign with a 1-3 home defeat to Wolfsburg, which highlighted the weaknesses in their defensive line. In their last eight league matches, the club has suffered five defeats and managed to score more than one goal only once. Despite this poor run, Heidenheim are capable of causing problems thanks to their compact midfield play and counter-attacking tactics.

Interestingly, the team shows more balanced results on the road. In five of their last six away games, Heidenheim have avoided defeat, picking up three wins, and in five of their last seven matches, one of the teams failed to score. However, facing a side of Leipzig’s caliber and their attacking style will require maximum focus from the visitors' defense, which has already proven vulnerable on several occasions.

Probable lineups

  • Leipzig: Péter Gulácsi, David Raum, Castello Lukeba, Willi Orbán, Bote Baku, Xavi Simons, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, Jan Diomande, Loïs Openda, Johan Bakayoko.
  • Heidenheim: Diant Ramaj, Patrick Mainka, Benedikt Gimber, Tim Siersleben, Jonas Föhrenbach, Niklas Dorsch, Jan Schöppner, Marnon Busch, Leo Sienza, Budu Zivzivadze, Arijon Ibrahimović.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Leipzig have scored at least two goals in 9 of their last 12 home Bundesliga matches.
  • Heidenheim are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 away league games.
  • Over 2.5 goals has been scored in 8 of Leipzig’s last 10 home matches.

Prediction

Both teams have defensive issues, but Leipzig possess a significantly stronger attacking threat and traditionally dominate at home. Heidenheim may look to hit on the break, but are unlikely to withstand the hosts’ pressure.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Afghanistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 08:00 Iran vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Iran Odds: 1.5 Afghanistan Recommended Mostbet
Tajikistan vs India prediction CAFA Nations Cup 29 aug 2025, 11:30 Tajikistan vs India: who will kick off the tournament with a win? Tajikistan Odds: 1.6 India Bet now 1xBet
Al-Hilal vs Al-Riyadh prediction Pro League Saudi Arabia 29 aug 2025, 11:50 Al Hilal vs Al Riyadh prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 29, 2025 Al-Hilal Odds: 1.58 Al-Riyadh Bet now Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 29 aug 2025, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Recommended Mostbet
Valencia vs Getafe prediction LaLiga Spain 29 aug 2025, 15:30 Valencia vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.57 Getafe Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Recommended Melbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.9 Everton Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores