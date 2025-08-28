RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Predictions Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Werder Bremen
30 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Bremen, Wohninvest WESERSTADION
Bayer Leverkusen
Prediction on game Win Bayer Leverkusen
Odds: 1.99
One of the standout fixtures of the Bundesliga’s second round will take place on Saturday at the Weserstadion in Bremen, where local side Werder will host Leverkusen’s Bayer. Here’s a high-probability bet for the outcome of this clash, tailored for those seeking a strong edge.

Match preview

Horst Steffen’s squad had a disappointing start to the new season, suffering a heavy defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt (1-4). However, the Bremen side still has the potential to bounce back: last season they went on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run and showed solid defensive discipline. Moreover, Werder are consistently strong at home—unbeaten in 10 of their last 14 matches at Weserstadion.

One of Bremen’s major strengths is their ability to control play in their own half. In their last four home games, they’ve kept a clean sheet, and in seven of their previous nine home fixtures, they scored at least once. Despite injuries to key defensive players, Steffen is building a tactical setup focused on compactness and rapid transitions to attack—an approach that could trouble the visitors from Leverkusen.

Erik ten Hag’s team also stumbled out of the gates, losing at home to Hoffenheim (1-2), but that defeat shouldn’t be misleading. Leverkusen continue to display high-quality attacking football and boast a remarkable away streak—34 Bundesliga matches unbeaten on the road. During this run, Bayer have notched up 23 wins and scored two or more goals in nine different games.

However, defensive frailties persist for the team. Bayer have conceded in each of their last four matches, making their play open and unpredictable. The arrival of Lucas Vázquez should bolster the backline, but Erik ten Hag still needs to find the right balance between attack and defense. Nevertheless, Leverkusen have more than enough firepower to impose their style and aim for all three points.

Probable lineups

  • Werder: Mio Backhaus, Felix Agu, Niklas Stark, Marco Friedl, Julian Malatini, Justin Njinmah, Leonardo Bittencourt, Romano Schmid, Senne Lynen, Samuel Mbangula, Marco Grüll.
  • Bayer: Mark Flekken, Piero Hincapié, Jarell Quansah, Edmond Tapsoba, Álex Grimaldo, Robert Andrich, Aleix Garcia, Arthur, Nathan Tella, Patrik Schick, Ibrahim Maza.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayer are unbeaten in their last 34 Bundesliga away matches.
  • Werder have kept a clean sheet at home in their last four league games.
  • In five of Bayer’s last six away fixtures, both teams have scored.

Prediction

Both sides come into this match off disappointing opening rounds, making this a pivotal encounter. Werder will rely on their solid home defense, but Bayer’s immense attacking power and unique away run make them a formidable opponent.

