A tough opponent. PSG has played Arsenal most frequently without a single victory

On Tuesday, April 29, Arsenal will host PSG in the first UEFA Champions League match on their home turf, and for the French club, this opponent is traditionally challenging.

Details: According to Opta, the Parisians have faced the Gunners five times and have never managed to win. This is the longest winless streak and the toughest opponent for PSG.

The match at the Emirates between Arsenal and PSG will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time, and our editorial team has prepared information for you on where and when you can watch this game.

By the way, experts believe that Mikel Arteta's men have nothing to fear. This opinion was expressed by former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer, who stated that after the triumph over Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, Arsenal simply has no reason to fear PSG.

Reminder: From the new season, UEFA plans to introduce significant changes to the Champions League regulations. Now finishing in the top 8 in the league stage will become even more advantageous.