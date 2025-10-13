A streak of injuries. Martin Ødegaard sidelined for an extended period due to injury

A run of bad luck haunts the Norwegian.

The player now faces a recovery process.

Details: Today it was revealed that 26-year-old attacking midfielder for London’s Arsenal and the Norwegian national team, Martin Ødegaard, will be out for at least a month after suffering a medial collateral ligament injury during the Premier League match in which the Gunners claimed victory over West Ham on October 4.

This means the Arsenal captain will miss Premier League fixtures against Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Sunderland, as well as Champions League clashes with Atlético Madrid and Slavia.

This season, Ødegaard has played 6 matches for the Gunners, providing one assist. His current contract with Arsenal runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €85 million.

🚨 Martin Ødegaard is NOT expected to return from a knee injury until AFTER the November international break. ❌🇳🇴 [@SamiMokbel_BBC] pic.twitter.com/VNTqjp6olf — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 13, 2025

