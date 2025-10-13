ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025

Costa Rica vs Nicaragua: H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 14, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Costa Rica vs Nicaragua prediction copaamerica.com
Costa Rica Costa Rica
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF (Round 4) Today, 22:00
- : -
International,
Nicaragua Nicaragua
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+2.5)
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On October 14, at 04:00 Central European Time, Costa Rica will host Nicaragua in their fourth-round match of the World Cup qualifiers. For an in-depth look at the teams and a prediction for this clash, read on below.

See also: Nigeria vs Benin prediction and betting tips 14 Оctober 2025

Match preview

After being knocked out in the Gold Cup quarterfinals by the USA, Costa Rica continues to struggle: in the first three rounds of qualifying, the team has drawn all three matches, earning just three points and sitting third in their group behind Honduras and Haiti, who each have five points.

In the opening round under head coach Ernesto Herrera, Costa Rica drew 1-1 with Nicaragua: from the 54th minute, Nicaragua was down to ten men, which Costa Rica capitalized on to score, but a well-organized Nicaraguan defense prevented further goals. On the other hand, Nicaragua earned a penalty, which Bonilla converted to seal the draw. Next came a thrilling 3-3 draw with Haiti — both sides played open, direct football, ignoring their defensive duties. In the third round, Costa Rica traveled to Honduras: the hosts controlled possession for most of the match, limiting Costa Rica's chances, but had their own struggles in attack, resulting in a goalless stalemate.

Nicaragua sits bottom of the group, having earned their only point against Costa Rica and fairly losing their other two matches. Antonio Figueroa's squad creates very little in attack and often makes mistakes in positional defense.

In the second round, Nicaragua lost 0-2 away to Honduras — the hosts dictated play, threatened from set-pieces and combinations, and made their dominance count. In the third round, Haiti thrashed Nicaragua: clinical finishing saw the Haitians cruise to a 3-0 victory. Nicaragua showed more attacking intent in that match, but their finishing let them down.

Probable lineups

Costa Rica: Navas; Manley, Vargas, Gamboa, Mitchell, Calvo; Galo, Alcocer, Murillo; Martinez, Ugalde
Nicaragua: Rodriguez; Quijano, Cano, Reyes, Acvedo; Nino; Barrera, Moldskred, Hernandez, Bonilla; Smith

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between these teams, there have been two draws and three Costa Rica victories
  • Costa Rica is winless in their last five matches
  • Nicaragua has lost three of their last four matches, scoring just one goal

Prediction

Costa Rica finds itself in a tough spot: they must win to keep their World Cup hopes alive. On the other hand, Nicaragua doesn’t look like a pushover and is unlikely to let Costa Rica have an easy night. My prediction: Asian handicap Nicaragua (+2.5) at 1.6 odds

Prediction on game W2(+2.5)
Odds: 1.6
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Uruguay vs Uzbekistan prediction Friendly International Today, 08:45 Uzbekistan vs Uruguay prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.75 Uzbekistan Recommended Mostbet
Sao Tome and Principe vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 São Tomé and Príncipe vs Malawi. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Sao Tome and Principe Odds: 1.7 Malawi Bet now 1xBet
South Sudan vs Togo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 09:00 South Sudan vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 13 October 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.4 Togo Bet now 1xBet
Lesotho vs Zimbabwe prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Lesotho vs Zimbabwe: A Match That No Longer Matters Lesotho Odds: 1.55 Zimbabwe Recommended 1xBet
Cape Verde vs Eswatini prediction World Cup Qualification CAF Today, 12:00 Cape Verde vs Eswatini. H2H, lineups and match prediction — October 13, 2025 Cape Verde Odds: 1.65 Eswatini Bet now 1xBet
Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction Friendly International Today, 12:00 Montenegro vs Liechtenstein prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 Montenegro Odds: 1.55 Liechtenstein Bet now 1xBet
Algeria B vs Palestine prediction Friendly match Today, 13:00 Algeria B vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Algeria B Odds: 1.6 Palestine Recommended Mostbet
Slovakia vs Luxembourg prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Slovakia vs Luxembourg: Can Slovakia Recover After Their Defeat? Slovakia Odds: 1.55 Luxembourg Bet now Mostbet
Wales vs Belgium prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Wales vs Belgium prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 13 October 2025 Wales Odds: 1.79 Belgium Bet now Mostbet
Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 Slovenia vs Switzerland prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025 Slovenia Odds: 1.76 Switzerland Recommended 1xBet
North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA Today, 14:45 North Macedonia vs Kazakhstan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 October 2025 North Macedonia Odds: 1.57 Kazakhstan Bet now Melbet
South Korea vs Paraguay prediction Friendly International 14 oct 2025, 07:00 South Korea vs Paraguay prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 14, 2025 South Korea Odds: 1.66 Paraguay Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores