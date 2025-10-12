Prediction on game W1(-1.0) Odds: 1.56 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the decisive clashes of the group stage in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Tuesday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, where Nigeria will host Benin. Here’s a betting tip for this encounter with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Nigeria goes into this do-or-die fixture knowing their fate is not entirely in their own hands. After an inconsistent campaign marked by missed chances and five draws, the Super Eagles sit third in the group with 14 points. To reach the final stage, Nigeria must defeat Benin by at least two goals and hope South Africa slip up.

Eric Schelle’s men showed their mettle in the last match, edging Lesotho 2-1. All hopes up front rest on Victor Osimhen, the team’s top scorer in qualifying. But the pressure is immense: Nigeria simply cannot afford to miss out on a second consecutive World Cup—a scenario not seen since their debut in 1994.

Benin have been the true revelation of African qualification. Gernot Rohr’s side top Group C with 17 points and are on the verge of a historic milestone—their first-ever World Cup ticket. A rock-solid defense and disciplined football have been key to their rise. In the last round, Benin beat Rwanda 1-0 to retain their lead at the summit.

The coaching subplot adds extra intrigue—Gernot Rohr spent years at the helm of Nigeria and knows their strengths and weaknesses inside out. Under his guidance, Benin defeated Nigeria for the first time in history (2-1) in June 2024, a turning point in this qualifying campaign. Benin approach this clash without the same pressure as the hosts and could play on the counterattack.

Probable line-ups

Nigeria : Nwabali, Fredrik, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyedika, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon, Osimhen, Arokodare.

: Nwabali, Fredrik, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Onyedika, Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon, Osimhen, Arokodare. Benin: Dandjinou, Ouro, Verdon, Tidjani, Roche, D’Almeida, Imourane, Dossou, Doku, Hountondji, Mounié.

Match facts and head-to-head

Benin have topped their World Cup qualifying group for the first time in history.

In June 2024, Benin claimed their first-ever victory over Nigeria (2-1).

Nigeria have not conceded more than one goal at home in any of their last nine home qualifiers.

Prediction

Nigeria are in a corner: they must win, and preferably by a comfortable margin. Benin, meanwhile, are playing without pressure and know how to lock things down at the back, which could make life difficult for the hosts. However, Nigeria’s quality and motivation—especially in attack—could prove decisive in this high-stakes encounter.