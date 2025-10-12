ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Algeria B vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025

Algeria B vs Palestine prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - October 13, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Algeria B vs Palestine prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Algeria B Algeria B
Friendly match 13 oct 2025, 13:00
Algeria, Djezair Stadium
Palestine Palestine
One of the friendlies in the current international window will be played on Monday, October 13, as Algeria's reserve team hosts Palestine. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this matchup, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Algeria’s B team has already showcased its superiority over Palestine, cruising to a 3-0 rout in their first friendly encounter. The team controlled the game confidently, made smart use of pace on the wings, and was far more clinical in the final third.

Even without their main squad, Algeria’s players displayed a level the opposition simply couldn’t match. This is also a test of squad depth for Algeria as they prepare for future challenges. With the main team having recently secured a spot at the 2026 World Cup, the reserves are extra motivated to prove to the coaching staff that they’re ready for a step up.

Palestine comes into this clash eager to bounce back from that painful defeat. The match exposed a lack of balance between defense and attack: their backline struggled with Algeria’s rapid counters, while the attack lacked precision and finishing.

Nevertheless, Palestine has experience and character, along with a key motivational factor — to avoid another heavy loss. After being knocked out of Asian World Cup qualifying, the squad is looking to restore confidence and build combinations that will help in future competitions.

Probable line-ups

  • Algeria B: Zeghba, Hasef, Radouani, Hadjem, Keddad, Berkan, Boulbina, Maza, Feghouli, Moussa, Slimani
  • Palestine: Hamadei, Al Battat, Termaini, Saleh, Khalil, Haroub, Makhaina, Haber, Abu Warda, Dabbagh, Abu Ali

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the previous match, Algeria B defeated Palestine 3-0.
  • Algeria’s main national team has recently qualified for the 2026 World Cup.
  • Palestine is winless in their last three matches.

Prediction

Algeria have shown that even their reserves are significantly stronger and more organized than their opponents. Palestine might play more compactly than in the first meeting, but it’s unlikely they’ll be able to put up an even fight. The hosts look like clear favorites across the board — from physicality to tactical structure.

