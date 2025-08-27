A step away from the transfer. Manchester United is ready to accept Chelsea's offer for Garnacho

The transfer is getting closer.

Alejandro Garnacho has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United and is now on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the London club has submitted an offer to the Red Devils worth €35–40 million, and crucially, Manchester United is prepared to accept it.

The transfer is expected to be finalized very soon. Garnacho himself was keen on moving exclusively to Chelsea, so reaching an agreement with the player should not be an obstacle for the Londoners.

Earlier, we also reported that Manchester United's 25-year-old winger Antony is close to returning to Real Betis, where he spent the last six months on loan. The Spanish club will initially take the Brazilian on loan for the season.

Reminder: The English League Cup second round match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United will take place on August 27 at 21:00 Central European Time.