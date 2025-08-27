RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news A step away from the transfer. Manchester United is ready to accept Chelsea's offer for Garnacho

A step away from the transfer. Manchester United is ready to accept Chelsea's offer for Garnacho

The transfer is getting closer.
Football news Today, 12:59
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
One step away from a transfer. Manchester United ready to accept Chelsea offer Getty Images

Alejandro Garnacho has expressed his desire to leave Manchester United and is now on the verge of joining Chelsea.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the London club has submitted an offer to the Red Devils worth €35–40 million, and crucially, Manchester United is prepared to accept it.

The transfer is expected to be finalized very soon. Garnacho himself was keen on moving exclusively to Chelsea, so reaching an agreement with the player should not be an obstacle for the Londoners.

Earlier, we also reported that Manchester United's 25-year-old winger Antony is close to returning to Real Betis, where he spent the last six months on loan. The Spanish club will initially take the Brazilian on loan for the season.

Reminder: The English League Cup second round match between Grimsby Town and Manchester United will take place on August 27 at 21:00 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Related Team News
Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms Football news Today, 14:49 Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms
Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons Football news Today, 12:13 Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons
Mudryk's suspension... actually helped Chelsea. How did that happen? Football news Today, 09:30 Mudryk's suspension... actually helped Chelsea. How did that happen?
Grimsby Town cancels some home stand tickets bought by Man United fans Football news Today, 08:54 Grimsby Town cancels some home stand tickets bought by Man United fans
Rio Ngumoha celebrates his debut goal in the English Premier League Football news Today, 08:11 Chelsea demands compensation from Liverpool for Rio Ngumoha
Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund Football news Today, 06:41 "The Bees" are buzzing loud! Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores