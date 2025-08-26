RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025

Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction Photo: https://www.supertennis.tv/ Unknown author
Lloyd Harris Lloyd Harris
US Open 27 aug 2025, 13:30
, Louis Armstrong Stadium
Taylor Fritz Taylor Fritz
Prediction on game Total over 32,5
Odds: 1.71
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On August 27, in the second round of the US Open, Lloyd Harris and Taylor Fritz will face off. Here’s my take and betting option for this upcoming clash.

Lloyd Harris

The South African player continues to prove he's a solid mid-tier competitor who shouldn't be underestimated. Harris is currently ranked just 353rd, though he once climbed as high as world No. 3. When it comes to the US Open, this is the Grand Slam where he’s gone the furthest—back in 2021, he reached the quarterfinals.

Harris started this tournament in the qualifiers, first overcoming Britain's Evans 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, then dispatching China's Sun 6-2, 6-2, and Spain’s Merida Aguilar 6-1, 7-6. In the main draw, Harris pulled off a win against the world No. 40, Argentina’s Baez—6-3, 7-5, 6-4—capitalizing on his opponent’s struggles on hard courts.

Taylor Fritz

The American is well known to tennis fans, currently holding the world No. 4 ranking. Fritz looked sharp on grass this season, capturing titles in Eastbourne and Stuttgart and making a run to the Wimbledon semifinals, where he fell to Alcaraz.

On hard courts, Fritz’s best showings this year came in Miami and Toronto, where he reached the semifinals. While he’s yet to win a Grand Slam, he came closest last year, finishing runner-up at the US Open after a loss to Italy’s Sinner. In the first round of this year’s US Open, Fritz cruised past fellow American Nava—7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Match facts

  • Harris has won 6 out of 12 matches on hard courts this season.

  • Fritz has played 32 matches on hard courts, winning 23 of them.

  • The odds for this match are as follows: Harris to win – 8.5, Fritz to win – 1.06.

Head-to-head

These players have met twice before, both times in 2020. Fritz won the first encounter in Cincinnati in straight sets, while Harris got his revenge later that year in Antwerp.

Prediction

While the American is the clear favorite, I believe Harris has what it takes to trouble his opponent. It will be tough for the South African to win outright, but taking at least one set is certainly possible. The over 32.5 games market looks like a strong bet at decent odds.

Prediction on game Total over 32,5
Odds: 1.71
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kenya vs Vietnam prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 27 aug 2025, 06:00 Kenya vs Vietnam: Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.92 Vietnam Recommended Melbet
Ukraine vs Cameroon prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 27 aug 2025, 08:30 Ukraine vs Cameroon. Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.85 Cameroon Bet now 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction US Open 27 aug 2025, 11:00 Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.72 Janice Tjen Bet now Melbet
Novak Djokovic vs Zakary Shvaida prediction US Open 27 aug 2025, 11:30 Novak Djokovic vs Zakary Shvaida prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 2.05 Zakary Shvaida Recommended 1xBet
Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 27 aug 2025, 12:45 Qarabag vs Ferencvaros prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025 Qarabag FK Odds: 1.78 Ferencvaros Bet now 1xBet
Fulham vs Bristol City prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025 Fulham Odds: 1.48 Bristol City Bet now Mostbet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Can Wehen pull off a sensational upset? Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Recommended Melbet
Oxford vs Brighton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Oxford United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 27, 2025 Oxford Odds: 1.66 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Everton vs Mansfield prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Everton vs Mansfield Town prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 27, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.66 Mansfield Bet now 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Rangers prediction Champions League 27 aug 2025, 15:00 Brugge vs Rangers: Do Rangers have a chance at a comeback? Club Brugge Odds: 1.55 Rangers Recommended Mostbet
Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 15:00 Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025 Grimsby Odds: 1.76 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
FC Copenhagen vs FC Basel 1893 prediction Champions League 27 aug 2025, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.78 FC Basel 1893 Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores