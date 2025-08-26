Prediction on game Total over 32,5 Odds: 1.71 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 27, in the second round of the US Open, Lloyd Harris and Taylor Fritz will face off. Here’s my take and betting option for this upcoming clash.

Lloyd Harris

The South African player continues to prove he's a solid mid-tier competitor who shouldn't be underestimated. Harris is currently ranked just 353rd, though he once climbed as high as world No. 3. When it comes to the US Open, this is the Grand Slam where he’s gone the furthest—back in 2021, he reached the quarterfinals.

Harris started this tournament in the qualifiers, first overcoming Britain's Evans 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, then dispatching China's Sun 6-2, 6-2, and Spain’s Merida Aguilar 6-1, 7-6. In the main draw, Harris pulled off a win against the world No. 40, Argentina’s Baez—6-3, 7-5, 6-4—capitalizing on his opponent’s struggles on hard courts.

Taylor Fritz

The American is well known to tennis fans, currently holding the world No. 4 ranking. Fritz looked sharp on grass this season, capturing titles in Eastbourne and Stuttgart and making a run to the Wimbledon semifinals, where he fell to Alcaraz.

On hard courts, Fritz’s best showings this year came in Miami and Toronto, where he reached the semifinals. While he’s yet to win a Grand Slam, he came closest last year, finishing runner-up at the US Open after a loss to Italy’s Sinner. In the first round of this year’s US Open, Fritz cruised past fellow American Nava—7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Match facts

Harris has won 6 out of 12 matches on hard courts this season.

Fritz has played 32 matches on hard courts, winning 23 of them.

The odds for this match are as follows: Harris to win – 8.5, Fritz to win – 1.06.

Head-to-head

These players have met twice before, both times in 2020. Fritz won the first encounter in Cincinnati in straight sets, while Harris got his revenge later that year in Antwerp.

Prediction

While the American is the clear favorite, I believe Harris has what it takes to trouble his opponent. It will be tough for the South African to win outright, but taking at least one set is certainly possible. The over 32.5 games market looks like a strong bet at decent odds.