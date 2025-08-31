RU RU ES ES FR FR
A replacement for Jackson. Chelsea ready to let striker go if they sign Konrad Harder

A multi-move strategy from the Blues
Transfer news Today, 04:13
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Conrad Harder Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

London’s Chelsea are searching for a way out of their current striker dilemma. Delap is sidelined with injury, while Jackson is pressing for a move to Bayern. It seems the Blues may have found a solution.

Details: According to journalist David Ornstein, Chelsea are considering selling Nicolas Jackson to Bayern outright, rather than sending him out on loan. Should that happen, Chelsea plan to sign young Sporting striker, Dane Konrad Harder, in the final hours of the transfer window.

Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayern are ongoing. If the Jackson deal goes through, the Blues will go all out to land the Portuguese giant’s forward.

Last season, Harder made 54 appearances (2,131 minutes) in a Sporting shirt, netting 13 goals and providing 10 assists. Transfermarkt currently values the promising striker at €24 million.

