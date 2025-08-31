RU RU ES ES FR FR
No way back! Nicolas Jackson tries to convince Chelsea to let him join Bayern

Today, 03:32
Álvaro Hernández
Chelsea's Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson, who was set to go on loan to Bayern, is refusing to leave Munich.

Details: According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson remains in Munich. Recall, Chelsea decided to cancel the loan deal after the “Blues” striker Liam Delap suffered an injury.

However, the Senegalese star and his agent are still in Germany, working hard to persuade the Blues’ management to complete the deal and allow Jackson to join the German giants on loan. Bayern are also pushing for the transfer.

On the other hand, speaking to German newspaper BILD, Bayern director Max Eberl commented on the situation as follows:

I’m not in a position to influence the situation. We told the player and his agent that they should return to London, he is a Chelsea player. In the next 48 hours, we will try to find a solution.

