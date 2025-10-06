A new challenge! Official: Fabio Cannavaro appointed head coach of Uzbekistan national team
A new chapter in the Italian's managerial career.
Cannavaro will prepare the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Details: Today, the official page of the Uzbekistan Football Association announced the appointment of 52-year-old Italian Fabio Cannavaro as the new head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.
The duration of the contract has not yet been disclosed, but it is specified that Cannavaro’s coaching staff also includes:
- Eugenio Albarella — assistant coach (previously worked with the Japan national team, Juventus, Udinese, and Dinamo Zagreb);
- Francesco Troise — fitness coach (previously with Benevento, Udinese, and Dinamo Zagreb);
- Antonio Chimenti — goalkeeping coach (worked with Italy youth teams, Sampdoria, and SPAL).
Cannavaro began his coaching career in 2013 and has already managed clubs such as Al-Ahli Dubai, Evergrande, Benevento, Udinese, and Dinamo Zagreb.
