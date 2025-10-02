Here we go! Fabio Cannavaro agrees to take charge of Uzbekistan national team

A new challenge for the Italian specialist.

The official announcement is expected soon.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 52-year-old Italian coach Fabio Cannavaro has agreed to become the head coach of the Uzbekistan national team.

It is reported that Cannavaro will prepare the team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Contract details remain undisclosed for now, but according to Romano, the agreement will be officially signed within the next 48 hours.

Cannavaro began his coaching career in 2013 and has already worked with clubs such as Al Ahli Dubai, Evergrande, Benevento, Udinese, and Dinamo Zagreb.

Earlier, media reports suggested that Cannavaro had turned down an offer from the Chinese national team, who were also keen to see Fabio at the helm.

