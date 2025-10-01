Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.4 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On October 3, 2025, at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi in Verona, the hosts Verona will face Sassuolo in a Serie A Matchday 6 clash.

Match facts and head-to-head history:

Verona are winless in their last six matches.

Verona have yet to claim a victory in this league campaign.

Verona have conceded 8 goals in their last 5 matches.

Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Verona — 3 wins, Sassuolo — 2 wins.

Match preview:

Verona have had an inconsistent start to the new season: the team shows fighting spirit but is struggling to collect points. At home, the Gialloblu traditionally play with more aggression, relying on disciplined defending and quick transitions to attack.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, stick to their attacking philosophy. The team enjoys controlling possession and pushes forward in numbers, making their games entertaining but often leaving space for opponents to exploit.

This encounter promises to be an open contest: Verona will look to secure points at home, while Sassuolo will aim to capitalize on their offensive strengths. Expect a game with plenty of goal-scoring chances.

Probable lineups:

Verona: Montipò, Nuñez, Nelsson, Frese, Belkhali, Serdar, Akpro, Berned, Bradarić, Giovanne, Orban.

Montipò, Nuñez, Nelsson, Frese, Belkhali, Serdar, Akpro, Berned, Bradarić, Giovanne, Orban. Sassuolo: Muric, Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemović, Doig, Vranckx, Matić, Koné, Berardi, Pinamonti, Laurienté.

Verona vs Sassuolo prediction:

Both teams play open, attacking football and rarely leave the pitch without finding the net. Verona almost always create chances at home, while Sassuolo are known for their attacking style and inconsistent defense. Given both teams’ approaches and their recent meetings, the likelihood of at least two goals being scored in this match is high.

Prediction: total goals over 1.5.