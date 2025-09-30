Unexpected twist! Fabio Cannavaro could take charge of Uzbekistan national team

The Italian may lead Uzbekistan to the 2026 World Cup

The Uzbekistan Football Federation has officially approached Fabio Cannavaro regarding his potential appointment as the new head coach of the national team.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, negotiations with the Italian tactician and 2006 Ballon d'Or winner are still ongoing. Cannavaro is considered one of the main contenders for the national team job.

🚨🇺🇿 Understand Uzbekistan Federation made official contact with Fabio Cannavaro as new head coach.



Discussions ongoing with the Italian manager and former Ballon d’Or. pic.twitter.com/Cff9Dk6MEV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 30, 2025

Cannavaro's most recent managerial stint was with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, where he oversaw 14 matches and secured 7 victories.

Reminder: Fabio Cannavaro previously turned down the job with the China national team.