RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Unexpected twist! Fabio Cannavaro could take charge of Uzbekistan national team

Unexpected twist! Fabio Cannavaro could take charge of Uzbekistan national team

The Italian may lead Uzbekistan to the 2026 World Cup
Football news Today, 09:57
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Unexpected twist! Fabio Cannavaro could take charge of Uzbekistan national team https://x.com/gnkdinamo/status/1877343083559326034

The Uzbekistan Football Federation has officially approached Fabio Cannavaro regarding his potential appointment as the new head coach of the national team.

See also: Egypt U-20 vs New Zealand U-20 prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, negotiations with the Italian tactician and 2006 Ballon d'Or winner are still ongoing. Cannavaro is considered one of the main contenders for the national team job.

Cannavaro's most recent managerial stint was with Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb, where he oversaw 14 matches and secured 7 victories.

Reminder: Fabio Cannavaro previously turned down the job with the China national team.

Related teams and leagues
Uzbekistan Uzbekistan Schedule Uzbekistan News
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores