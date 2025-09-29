Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.75 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

As part of the second round of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, Egypt will take on New Zealand. The clash is set to unfold in Santiago on Tuesday, September 30. Kick-off is scheduled for 22:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the total goals in this encounter.

Match preview

The Egyptian youth squad arrives at the World Cup as one of Africa’s most exciting attacking teams. They cruised through qualification, showcasing high-scoring football and securing fourth place at the recent Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

The team relies on fast, wide play, with their main assets being pace and individual skill in attack — in most matches, they consistently create numerous chances in front of goal.

However, despite their attacking flair, Egypt often struggles defensively. In recent games, they have conceded regularly, especially from set pieces, which could become a serious issue at this tournament. Even in victories, the Egyptians allow opponents too much space and give up shots from dangerous positions.

Heading into their tournament opener against Japan, the Africans were underdogs and fell 0-2. Egypt must turn things around in the match against New Zealand, as anything but a win could dash their hopes of progressing.

The New Zealand U-20s traditionally rely on physical strength and discipline. The team looked solid in preparation, playing organized football and showing an ability to capitalize on counterattacks.

In attack, the Kiwis bank on long balls and the work rate of their forwards, who often play on the edge of offside. Unlike Egypt, the Oceania side is a regular at youth World Cups, even boasting knockout stage experience. In each of the last four tournaments, New Zealand exited in the round of 16.

That said, the team has clear defensive issues. In recent matches, they have failed to keep a clean sheet, repeatedly making mistakes in positional play. The flanks remain especially vulnerable, where opponents often find space for crosses and deliveries.

Still, New Zealand have the character and grit to challenge more illustrious rivals. In their group stage opener against hosts Chile, the Kiwis let a draw slip away only in the 90+7th minute.

Match facts

Egypt have won just one of their last seven matches.

New Zealand are on a five-game losing streak.

Egypt average 1 goal per game at home, while New Zealand average 0.7 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Egypt U-20 : Waheb, Mohamed, Abdin, Bostangi, Sami, Da Silva, Kabaka, Abdalla, Telib, Abdalla, Khaled.

: Waheb, Mohamed, Abdin, Bostangi, Sami, Da Silva, Kabaka, Abdalla, Telib, Abdalla, Khaled. New Zealand U-20: Simon, Phoenix, Kelly, Luke, Bulkeley, Gillion, McKenley, Patt, Ukich, Brook-Smith, Kelly.

H2H

The only previous meeting at this level came in 2013: a 2-1 win for the Africans.

Prediction

Both sides play with courage and a focus on results, but defensive lapses are a recurring theme. Given the tournament stakes and both teams’ opening round defeats, expect a more cautious approach — with so much on the line. My pick: total goals under 2.5.